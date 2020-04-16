Dak Prescott led the Dallas Cowboys to one of the best offenses in the NFL last season although it wasn't enough to make the playoffs. Regardless, Prescott sees himself as one of the most valuable players in the entire league and is hoping to be paid as such. In fact, Prescott wants to make upwards of $40 million per year but the Cowboys don't seem to want to go above $33 million. Due to these gaps in the negotiation process, the Cowboys decided to hit Prescott with the franchise tag.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, neither side has made much progress since the franchise tag was given out. Prescott still wants a massive amount of money but the Cowboys seem reluctant to give it to him. Not to mention, the consensus is that if Prescott doesn't get his money, he won't take part in the team's online training camp.

This news should be concerning to Cowboys fans as the team should want to get this done much sooner than later. The longer they wait, the more their relationship with Prescott will be frayed. One could make the argument that Prescott isn't worth the asking price, however, the Cowboys have no one else they can look to right now.

It's an impossible situation with no real end in sight, at least for right now.