Yesterday was a big day for the Dallas Cowboys. Earlier in the day, they announced that Dak Prescott would be hit with the franchise tag which is something both sides were trying to avoid. From there, Amari Cooper was signed to a five-year, $100 million deal. While Cooper's signing was a big deal, it's clear that Cowboys fans are much more concerned about what will happen with their star quarterback.

Stephen A. Smith has always been one to rip on the Dallas Cowboys and this morning, that's exactly what he did. Smith even took shots at his fellow ESPN co-worker, Dan Orlovsky. In Smith's eyes, the Cowboys should never have franchised Prescott because it now it makes it seem as though they don't have any confidence in him. Smith also made sure to note that he doesn't think Prescott is worth $40 million per year although the market certainly swings in his favor.

For now, it remains to be seen what the Cowboys will do with Prescott. If the relationship is frayed, there is potential for a sign and trade scenario. While this remains unlikely, some Cowboys fans are fearing the worst. No matter what, you can believe Smith is going to have something negative to say about all of it, once the deal has come to terms.

