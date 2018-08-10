Negotiation
- Pop CultureJoe Budden Divulges On Tone Deaf Bill Simmons Phone CallJoe Budden revealed on his podcast that Bill Simmons called him with little regard for a personal family matter.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDak Prescott & Cowboys Contract Situation Receives UpdateDak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are in for some interesting contract negotiations.By Alexander Cole
- TVStephen A. Smith & Skip Bayless On Collision Course To Reunite: ReportIf only we could be so lucky.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJerry Jones Admits He Broke NFL Rules By Talking To Jay-Z About Dez BryantWhoops.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSoulja Boy Sued For Alabama Concert No-Show: ReportThe promoter accuses Soulja of bailing on the show to perform in Las Vegas.By Aron A.
- SportsMike D'Antoni Covets 2-3 Year Extension With Houston Rockets"I think I can go two or three more years at the level I want to be at."By Devin Ch
- SportsGregg Popovich & The Spurs Are Negotiating A New Contract: ReportPopovich has been with the team for 23 seasons.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBeyonce & HBO Were In Talks About "Homecoming" Before Netflix Offered Big MoneyNetflix managed to score Beyonce's "Homecoming" with some major funding.By Aron A.
- SportsBen Askren Calls Conor McGregor's Retirement A "Negotiating Tactic"Askren isn't buying Conor's retirement for even a second.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Is Demanding A Contract Extension In The OffseasonEzekial Elliott wants his upcoming raise to reflect the "heavy workload" he's undertaken for the Cowboys.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"The Real" Hosts At War Over Salary: Enormous Pay Gap ReportedThe top earners don't want to help their counterparts.By Zaynab
- MusicJuelz Santana's Gun Trial Delayed As He Negotiates Plea Deal: ReportJuelz Santana's trial has been pushed back.By Aron A.