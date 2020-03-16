Dak Prescott is considered to be one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL although he hasn't exactly prove himself to be a consistent winner. While he's certainly in the upper half of the league, it wouldn't make sense to pay him more than $30 million per year. Well, the Cowboys seem to disagree as they have continuously offered him upwards of $33 million. For Prescott, this simply isn't enough. In fact, Prescott is asking for close to $40 million per year.

The Cowboys clearly weren't ready to foot that bill and their latest actions demonstrate that. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cowboys have officially placed the exclusive franchise tag on Prescott. This means only the Cowboys can sign Prescott at this point which leaves the QB with significantly less leverage during negotiations.

This news shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Jerry Jones has been known to be ruthless yet fair as an owner and he gave Prescott plenty of opportunities to accept a contract that was worth well over what the QB had accomplished in the league thus far. Regardless, Prescott has now been hit with the franchise tag and we're sure him and his agent aren't too thrilled about it.

Stay tuned for updates on free agency as we will be sure to bring them to you.