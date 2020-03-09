Dak Prescott is consistently referred to as one of the best newcomers in the entire NFL, at least when it comes to the quarterback position. As a member of the Dallas Cowboys, Prescott has helped turn the team into a perennial playoff threat although, at times, the results haven't matched the talent out on the field. Regardless, the Cowboys believe Prescott is their man and according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have offered the star a massive contract.

The contract is reportedly worth $33 million per year and would come with $105 million of guaranteed money. For now, Prescott has yet to accept the deal and some believe the Cowboys could offer yet another contract worth even more. The highest-paid quarterback is Russell Wilson at $35 million per year and Prescott is looking to make more.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Prescott believes he is among the upper echelon of quarterbacks in the NFL and wants to be paid as such. What is working against Prescott, however, is that he doesn't exactly have the playoff results to back up a massive salary. Wilson has been to two Super Bowls and even won one. This doesn't exactly bode well for Prescott's contract leverage moving forward.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.