Dak Prescott has been average at best over the last few years although he and the Dallas Cowboys don't exactly see it that way. Okay, to be fair, Prescott has been above average but he hasn't been in the upper echelon of quarterbacks like a Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, or even a Russell Wilson. Despite this, he wants to get paid like he's the best QB that's ever lived. Some outlets have even reported that Prescott is seeking no less than $40 million per year.

Yesterday, we reported that Prescott was recently offered $33 million per year and $105 million in guaranteed money. Prescott has presumably denied this deal and now, according to Clarence Hill Jr, the Cowboys are reigniting talks. Todd Archer of ESPN also reported that the Cowboys may come back with Jared Goff and Aaron Rodgers money which is $33.5 million per year.

It remains to be seen what will happen here although things could take a turn for the worse for Prescott especially if the Cowboys decide to franchise tag him. In this instance, Prescott would receive less money and could even become trade bait if the Cowboys are angered enough by his hold out for more money.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.