DaBoii, And Slimmy B Find West Coast Harmony With "Still Gangin'"

There is no doubt that SOBxRBE have pioneered the West Coast's new direction in the past half-decade, solidifying themselves as the initial influences for some of the hottest newcomers coming up right now. Though they've faced a number of obstacles legally as they remain a top-tier West Coast collective, DaBoii and Slimmy B- the only two remaining active members of the group- have returned to reprise their Gangin series of full-length releases with this week's Still Gangin. Still Gangin is not only an ode to their earlier work in the name, but a return to form thematically and sonically as the SOB members tap in to the formula for their initial success. In doing so, with a continual morphing of the West Coast sound to different vibes and a consistent level of energy throughout, Still Gangin impresses fans and audiences alike.

The album kicks off with a perfect sample of what is to come. "Intro" features an extended intro as orchestral instrumentation builds up. By the 45 second mark, it seems a beat drop is not only unconventional but unexpected- perhaps the first track is only an instrumental. However, just as soon as you rethink skipping to the following track, the duo crash through the classical instrumentation as the beat drops, practically shouting as they rap over the beat. This sets the stage perfectly for the rest of the tape, which is shocking in how versatile it proves the West Coast sound can be.

Still Gangin is not to be cast aside for fans of the style and hip-hop fans in general. Give it a listen below:

Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. SOB B*tch

3. Whisper Song (feat. Nef The Pharaoh, Lil Bean, ShooterGang Kony)

4. Bob Marley

5. SK

6. In My Bag

7. Kitty Kat

8. Feds Watching (feat. Damjonboi, Nuk)

9. Gang Gang

10. Air Bud (feat. Deezy K)

11. I'm That N**** Now (feat. BtherGang Vonnie)

12.One Of Us

13. K Clip

14. We On

15. Runtz Pack (feat. Moneybagz Buzz)

