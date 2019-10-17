DaBaby might be the most fearless rapper in the game. Consistently wading into feverish crowds, jammed with those who would happily see him fail. It's not uncommon to see his name at the center of an altercation, including a recent one that left an overzealous fan knocked out cold. And yet, Baby has no intention of changing his ways; it simply comes with the territory. In an extensive cover story with Billboard, DaBaby opened up about a variety of topics, including his adamance to walk among those who support him.

"People are unpredictable at the end of the day. It’s just the risk that I take and the sacrifice that I make: Putting myself, my career, my family’s peace of mind on the line just to do right by my fans," he explains. "It ain’t no gray area: You’re either with that and willing to go out of your way to make people who contribute to your dreams coming true happy or you aren’t.

Near the end of the story, the interviewer inquires about DaBaby's violent encounter in a Wal Mart, which ultimately left a man dead. Self-defense, but still likely to take a toll of sorts. As Baby tells it, however, he maintains that he did exactly what he had to do. "From my end, it was unavoidable. It wasn’t my action, it was my reaction," he explains. "At the end of the day, my family was right there. My daughter. So, hell no. I don’t lose no sleep." Be sure to check out the full story via Billboard, and show some love to DaBaby.

[via Billboard]