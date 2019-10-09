Whether you love him, hate him, or fall somewhere in-between on the DaBaby fan spectrum, the North Carolina rapper is one of the hottest artists in the game right now. His debut album Baby on Baby was a strong introduction and garnered acclaim for the 27-year-old rapper, and its follow up, KIRK, debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Tuesday evening's BET Hip Hop Awards showed that the DaBaby fever is rising as the rapper was nominated for a handful of awards and took home one: Best New Hip Hop Artist. Additionally, he graced the stage to perform twice, joining Megan Thee Stallion for their collaboration "Cash Sh*t," and then linking up with Offset on their hit, "Babysitter."

DaBaby began his performance with "Intro" as his KIRK album cover acted as his backdrop. His backup dancers were dressed in choir robes for the intimate moment, as "Intro" is a song where DaBaby shed his often rough persona and became vulnerable. Then, the dancers ditched the robes and the tempo quickened to "Babysitter," and when Offset made an appearance, things livened up to another level. Check out DaBaby do his thing at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards and let us know if you're feeling KIRK season.