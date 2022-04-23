DaBaby might be known for his music, but lately, he's been getting a lot of attention for his physical altercations.

Just last week, the North Carolina raised rapper shot an intruder for trespassing on his property, then gloated about it. In an Instagram post, he wrote, "chose not to take a n*gga life the other day & it felt great. Buddy ain't deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don't bring ya ass back."

Before that, he was in a brawl with the brother of his baby mother, DaniLeigh, in a bowling alley. After the two parents feuded with each other online, Dani's brother, Brandon Bills, took matters into his own hands which led to him and DaBaby fighting in front of a crowd of people.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Now, it seems that the "Suge" rapper is in trouble once again. His most recent offense involved his own artist who goes by the name of Wisdom Awute. A video was posted on social media which showed the 30-year-old swinging on Wisdom first, and the two starting to tussle before being broken up by security.

Apparently, though, this isn't the first time Wisdom and DaBaby have been in trouble together. Last June, the two rappers were taken into police custody for a shooting that took place in Miami.

It's not known what started the altercation, nor have either of the men released a statement regarding the issue.

Watch the video of the fight below.