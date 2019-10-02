KIRK season is upon us as DaBaby released his sophomore studio album last Friday. The North Carolina rapper has had quite a whirlwind of a year, and with all of his new successes under his belt, he's quickly becoming a leading force in the rap game. To continue promoting his hit record, DaBaby stopped by Sway in the Morningto discuss his latest effort as his ace, Stunna 4 Vegas, was right by his side.

Before he became an artist, DaBaby shared that he would often be asked by random people if he was a rapper. It happened so often, he said, that he began to take offense to the suggestion. However, with the seed planted, he began dabbling in music, and instead of wildly releasing songs, DaBaby shared he carefully came up with a business plan on how he wanted to make moves in the industry.

It seems as if his plan is paying off, even if it meant wearing diapers on stage or slipping radio DJs a few dollars for opportunities to spit rhymes on-air. Of course, DaBaby couldn't leave Sway's studio without dropping a few bars for a freestyle session, so the DJ played the instrumental to Eminem's Grammy Award-nominated, Dr. Dre collaboration "Guilty Conscious" from the Detroit rapper's album The Slim Shady LP. Watch DaBaby's interview in full along with a clip of his freestyle below.