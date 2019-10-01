DaBaby Drops Booty-Filled "VIBEZ" Music Video

DaBaby returns with the latest visuals off of "KIRK."

DaBaby is fresh off of the release of his latest project, KIRK which has now produced the ass-laden music video for "VIBEZ." The rapper's latest music video serves as the first set of visuals he's dropped since the album's release. The rapper embraces his newfound fame int his as he packs in the party, whip, and bedroom with nothing but "VIBEZ." The rapper's new visuals have the same type of outrageous humor that helped put him on in the first place. These visuals are NSFW so you might not want to be peepin' these in the office or out in public unless you're generally a daring individual.

DaBaby's new album Kirk could end up serving as his first number one album on the Billboard 200. Early predictions state that he's on his way to move 130K to 150K in his first week which would be huge. Peep the "VIBEZ" video above and stay tuned for more news on DaBaby.