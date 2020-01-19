New year, new DaBaby. Many of us make pledges on New Year's Eve to change our lives for the better, and DaBaby is no different. It appears that the southern rapper has given up getting high in 2020. The revelation came on Sunday (January 19) when DaBaby posted a picture of himself on Twitter. Draped in diamonds and rocking a Louis Vuitton sweatshirt, DaBaby was lowkey stunting for the picture. Fans soon began to comment on the picture, stating that DaBaby looked super high in the shot. One user tweeted, "Baby you look high asl in this one." The rapper responded by simply writing, "I haven’t smoked since the ball dropped."

Another user guessed that DaBaby was at least tipsy in the picture in question, which turned out to be true. "Wine Only," stated DaBaby when asked if he still drinks. "But bruh nem had me on the Patron last night," he admitted. Its possible that his arrest for possession of marijuana last year is playing a role in how DaBaby wants to handle 2020. DaBaby is also in some new trouble after footage of him assaulting a hotel worker went viral last week. DaBaby has already responded to that incident.