DaBaby is defending himself after a video of him assaulting a hotel worker hit the web this weekend. In the video, DaBaby can be seen at the Beverly Hills hotel on December 19 pushing a hotel worker into a wall which causes him to fall into a chair. DaBaby then appears to be threatening the worker before the video ends.

In a lengthy Instagram post, DaBaby speaks out and shares his side of the story. “That hotel worker you see me ‘pushing’ came up to me outside the hotel & asked could he record a video of me while I was holding my 2year old daughter,” he wrote. “I calmly and respectfully said no and explained to him that him posting a video of me at the time would compromise the safety of me and my child by letting social media know where we were staying.” After the worker allegedly took a video of DaBaby and his child anyway, things got more direct. “I told him to delete the video immediately and take his bitch ass back in the hotel and do his job since he wasn’t capable of being professional enough to abide by company policy while doing his job outside of the hotel,” continued DaBaby. Read his entire explanation below.