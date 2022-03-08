Controversy has been following DaBaby for years and after he had his violent run-in with DaniLeigh's brother Brandon Bills, it looks as if he's in a back and forth with OTF affiliates. Lil Durk has been doing his best to lay low and stay out of trouble, but several of his Rap peers are determined on entangling his name in drama. Such was the case after Memo 600 called out DaBaby over his recent joint project with NBA YoungBoy, Better Than You.

The surprise collaboration has been the talk of Hip Hop since its release, and in an interview with DJ Whoo Kid for SiriusXM, DaBaby boasted about linking up with YoungBoy.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

During the chat, DaBaby spoke highly of YoungBoy's talents and what he has managed to do while working under house arrest in Utah. The North Carolina rapper also took a moment to praise Better Than You and compared it to Jay-Z and Kanye West's classic hit Watch The Throne. The 2011 collaborative album between Jay and Ye has been hailed as one of the best joint efforts ever released, so drawing similarities took music fans by storm.

“When you talk about music and a body of work, ain’t been no collab project that’s f*ckin' around with that since probably..." He takes a pause before saying, "You gotta go back to Watch The Throne. Jay-Z & Kanye type sh*t."

Check out the clip and the two albums in question below, and let us know if you agree with DaBaby.