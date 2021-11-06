Kanye West says that Jay-Z was "selfish" while the two were making Watch The Throne, during his recent appearance on the Drink Champs podcast with N.O.R.E and DJ EFN.

West says that Jay refused to put his track, "Holy Grail," on Watch the Throne, despite West already putting forth multiple of his own songs for the project. Jay went on to use "Holy Grail" on his following album, Magna Carta Holy Grail.

West begins: “I took a track off of what was gonna be my album, the follow-up to [My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy], that I heard when we all was at dinner, and it was the ‘Otis’ sample. And I chopped it up and I was gonna go to Milan to do something in fashion and I was about to be late for the flight … ‘Cause I was like, ‘Yo, we not gonna lose this game. We not gonna lose this game no matter what. I’m gonna give you all this.’



Scott Gries / Getty Images

“I took ‘New Day’ off of my next album, I took ‘Otis’ off of my next album," he continues. "And we got into this big argument because he had this song called ‘Holy Grail’ that he had Justin Timberlake singing on. And I was like, ‘We need to put this on this album.’ And then he was like, ‘Nah.’ Everybody knows Jay is very selfish … We all love him but, you know, he’s very selfish. He’ll say like, ‘Man, I’m selfish.’ So he wouldn’t give that song. I’m like, ‘Man, how I’m giving all of this?'”

West also called out Just Blaze, something Jay recently said was uncalled for.

Check out West's Drink Champs appearance below.

[Via]