DaBaby & Quavo Float Through Time In "Pick Up" Visual

Fresh off of his MTV VMAs performance, DaBaby drops off the video to his Quavo-assisted single.

He's back with another visual as he continues his Blame It on Baby reign. DaBaby promised that the music video for his single "Pick Up" featuring Quavo—produced by DJ K.i.D—would make it's way to fans today, and he delivered. The partially-animated clip is directed by Reel Goats who also gave us the looks for "Suge" and "Can't Stop."

The colorful music video shows DaBaby traveling through time, all the way back to the Stone Age, and flaoting through space in full astronaut gear. He also gives a nod to references he made in his lyrics, including an homage to Deebo and Big Worm from the cult classic film Friday. Meanwhile, Quavo becomes an exterminator who blasts a floor filled with rats and in other scenes, the Migos rapper stresses the importance of rocking the vote by sporting a "Lil Wayne for President" t-shirt. Check out the music video for "Pick Up" and make sure to keep an eye out for a surprise cameo.