It looks like DaBaby and NBA Youngboy may have something up their sleeve when it comes upcoming new music. On Sunday night, the two young sensations were spotted in the studio together cooking up some new heat.

DaBaby decided to share some photos of his time with NBA Youngboy on Instagram early Monday morning, showing both artists getting in front of the mics and teasing a collab. He simply left “uh-oh” as his caption, hyping fans that two of rap’s biggest stars are about to shake things up. Unfortunately, there’s no other information as for what the two cooked up, and when we might expect to hear it, but something is definitely brewing and on the way. Check out the in-studio pics below (swipe right for more) and let us know your thoughts.

This in-studio session comes just a day after DaBaby previewed another new song on his IG too, which you can listen to below. Meanwhile, NBA Youngboy is coming off the release of his new project Still Flexin, Still Steppin, featuring Quando Rondo. Stream that project right here if you haven't done so already. We’ll keep you posted with regards to this possible collaboration moving forward.