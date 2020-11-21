DaBaby & Meek Mill Trade Bars On Emotional Track "8 Figures"

DaBaby has been through a lot over the past few years, and just a few weeks ago, his brother Glen Johnson tragically took his own life after battling mental health issues. Since Johnson's death, DaBaby has been advocating for mental health awareness, and on Friday, he released a 7-track EP dedicated to his late brother, called My Brother's Keeper (Long Live G).

Every track here contains emotional lyrics, including the Meek Mill-assisted "8 Figures" which sees DaBaby grappling with his fame and how despite all of the heartbreak's he remains pure and well-intentioned. Both artists rap about not being appreciated, which is a motif that has more to do with their romantic relationships.

With "8 Figures," DaBaby has a lot of pain to let out, and it results in a striking track that all music fans can appreciate.

Quotable Lyrics:

A shame how they turn 'round and do me

It's a shame how they turn 'round and flip

A shame how this money gon' turn into murder

A shame how they run down and spent 'em

Couple more on my list and we still gotta burn 'em