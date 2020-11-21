mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DaBaby & Meek Mill Trade Bars On Emotional Track "8 Figures"

Alexander Cole
November 21, 2020 13:10
490 Views
8 Figures
DaBaby Feat. Meek Mill

DaBaby and Meek Mill speak from the heart on the new track "8 Figures."


DaBaby has been through a lot over the past few years, and just a few weeks ago, his brother Glen Johnson tragically took his own life after battling mental health issues. Since Johnson's death, DaBaby has been advocating for mental health awareness, and on Friday, he released a 7-track EP dedicated to his late brother, called My Brother's Keeper (Long Live G).

Every track here contains emotional lyrics, including the Meek Mill-assisted "8 Figures" which sees DaBaby grappling with his fame and how despite all of the heartbreak's he remains pure and well-intentioned. Both artists rap about not being appreciated, which is a motif that has more to do with their romantic relationships.

With "8 Figures," DaBaby has a lot of pain to let out, and it results in a striking track that all music fans can appreciate.

Quotable Lyrics:

A shame how they turn 'round and do me
It's a shame how they turn 'round and flip
A shame how this money gon' turn into murder
A shame how they run down and spent 'em
Couple more on my list and we still gotta burn 'em

DaBaby
DaBaby Meek Mill My Brother's Keeper (Long Live G) new music 8 figures new song
