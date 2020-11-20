DaBaby Pours His Heart Out On "My Brother's Keeper (Long Live G)" Project

Earlier this month, DaBaby received the heartbreaking news that his brother, Glen Johnson, took his own life. DaBaby penned lyrics about the love and support he has for his brother on his "Intro" track from his Kirk album, and following the news of Johnson's death, the rapper urged his followers to seek help if needed.

"If you can’t get over depression GET HELP, you see a loved one struggling get them help, they refuse the help, MAKE em get treated anyway," the rapper recently tweeted. "You suffer from PTSD take that sh*t serious & get help! I’m bouta get a therapist my damn self!"

"Death don’t phase me at all, watching my family suffer does," he added. "GOD watch over my family, my mama, my nieces & nephew & they mama, my brother. Don’t worry bout me take whatever you was do for me and pour it into them. & keep me cool, cuz God you know! The world don’t. Amen."

DaBaby used music as his outlet to share his thoughts and on Friday (November 20), he released his seven-track project, My Brother's Keeper. The album features Meek Mill, Polo G, NoCap, and Toosii. Stream DaBaby's latest and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Brother's Keeper

2. 8 Figures ft. Meek Mill

3. Shanyah

4. Gucci Peacoat

5. Handgun ft. NoCap & Polo G

6. Bidness ft. Toosii

7. More Money More Problems