Americans are glued to television, computer, and cellphone screens today (November 3) as election day has finally arrived, but it's been a somber time for DaBaby. It was announced earlier today that the rapper's older brother, Glen Johnson, took his own life. A report by TMZ stated that Johnson uploaded a video of himself "upset and distraught." In the video, Johnson was reportedly seen sitting in a vehicle with a firearm and later, he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Condolences and words of encouragement have poured in for DaBaby and his family since the tragic news was announced. The rapper recently posted photos of himself out in the community as he spread awareness about the importance of voting, but after the news of his brother's' death was shared, DaBaby returned with his own song lyrics to express his grief.

"My brother be thinkin' that we don't love him and let him struggle like we ain't family," DaBaby raps on his Kirk track "INTRO." "Like I won't give up all I got to see you happy, n*gga."

"I would've gave up all I had to see you happy n*gga," DaBaby added to the text with a black heart emoji. We continue to send our condolences to DaBaby and his loved ones during this difficult time.



Instagram