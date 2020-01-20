While DaBaby has been plagued recently by headlines about his troubles with law enforcement, his romantic life has remained relatively private. Remember when people couldn't figure out whether he was married or not? It's well-known that he has a young daughter - as he frequently posts pictures with her and mentions her in his songs - but his relationship with the mother has been ambiguous. In November, DaBaby's baby mama, MeMe, opened up to Kiss Talk about their co-parenting arrangement and explained that, even though their relationship may not have an official title, DaBaby is her "boo".

It can be seen that it's all love between DaBaby and Meme because they attended a wedding together over the weekend. DaBaby posted a slideshow on Instagram of the evening's highlights. He is seen dressed in a pink chapeau, which matches the pink LV logos on his sweater and the pink Gucci logos on his socks. While wearing multiple designer logos at the same time may be considered by some to be a fashion faux pas, the Charlotte rapper surely looked fly. One of the photos to surface from the night shows Meme sitting on DaBaby's lap. Even if their relationship doesn't fit into a neat category, they're definitely cute together.