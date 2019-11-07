B. Simone has been shooting her shot with DaBaby and the two have been flirting on social media, but there were rumors that the rapper was still involved with the mother of his daughter. For the first time, MeMe is speaking out about her involvement with DaBaby and the evolution of their relationship.

She told Kiss Talk that they met through mutual friends, but their relationship didn't become official until she became pregnant. According to MeMe, their relationship was "real cool, real chill," and they didn't have any drama. "He is actually an amazing father," she said. "Not only to our daughter but to my son as well. He done been in his life for a very long time. He's an amazing father, I can give him that."

MeMe said that DaBaby began rapping three years ago and it didn't take long to see that he was going to have a successful career. When he began working with artists like Kevin Gates and Megan Thee Stallion, she was proud of him. There has been much speculation as to whether or not they're married, together, or single, and MeMe clarified their relationship status...kind of.

"We single, but that’s my boo though, regardless," she said. Outside of being recognized as DaBaby's baby mama, MeMe said she wants to be known for being a good mother, a hard-working barber, and a person with "good vibes." She plans on starting her own YouTube channel so people can learn more about who she is outside of DaBaby, as well. Meanwhile, The Shade Room reported on Wednesday that MeMe is pregnant by DaBaby once again.

Watch MeMe's interview below and check out what else she had to say about the Walmart incident and the advice she would give to other women who have children by famous entertainers.