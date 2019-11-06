By the looks of Offset's recent Instagram shares, he's enjoying life to the maximum and feeling all kinds of grateful for everything he has. The Migos rapper casually called himself the GOAT, gifted his wife with a Titanic-sized ring, and never stops showcasing sweet videos of his four adorable children to his feed. Aside from his youngest daughter Kulture who he shares with Cardi, the "Clout" rapper has three other children from previous relationships - Kody Cephus, Kalea Marie Cephus and Jordan Cephus.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty

Offset had his first child at the age of 17 and previously admitted that it wasn't easy for him to be a dad while still figuring out who he was. “The journey of fatherhood was kind of tough for me at first,” he said. “I was trying to find myself. I didn’t have much direction on what it meant to be a father.”

It's safe to say the 27-year-old found his way since becoming a successful rapper who's all too familiar with the Billboard charts and RIAA certified tracks. Offset's latest share to Instagram sees him and Kody with Halloween facepaint with a caption that reads: "IF I DID NOT HAVE MY KIDS I WOULDN’T BE SUCCESSFUL."

"Suge" rapper DaBaby dropped off a comment in agreeance, writing: "Bottom line."