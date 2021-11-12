DaBaby & 21 Savage Talk Blicks & Sticks On "STICKED UP"

For an artist who dropped three full-length albums in the two-year span between 2019 and 2020, DaBaby has been somewhat low-key this year, at least in terms of music. The rapper did make plenty of headlines for getting "canceled" this summer after making inappropriate and homophobic comments at Rolling Loud, but three months later, DaBaby appears to already be settling back into his role as a respected mainstream artist.

In a matter of weeks, the Charlotte, North Carolina-bred rapper will be embarking on the 22-date Live Show Killa Tour, and before he officially hits the road, DaBaby has dropped off a new six-track EP titled Back On My Baby Jesus Sh!t Again.





On the final song on the project, DaBaby taps 21 Savage for a charismatic guest verse, making "STICKED UP" the Atlanta artist's second noteworthy feature this week, following Rick Ross' "Outlawz." Both of the artists sound great over the creeping production from Uzoharbor, Tommy Parker, and Pilgrim, so be sure to give the well-executed track a listen below. Let us know if you're feeling DaBaby and 21 Savage's slow-paced collab in the comments, and check out the rest of the Back On My Baby Jesus Sh!t Again EP here.

Quotable Lyrics

Chop in the back and it came with a scope

People took from me, I gave 'em the most

You niggas small fries, I got a coupon

Mention my name and it come with free smoke

You wanna slide, I show you the ropes

Bring you some gloves, but don't bring your phone