DaBaby Is "Back On My Baby Jesus Sh!t Again" On His 6-Track Project

A little scandal won’t stop DaBaby’s show and the rapper has returned with a vengeance. DaBaby had a rough summer following his Rolling Loud debacle and the aftermath left his name being trashed on social media. Lines were divided as his dedicated fans stood by his side and as debates were raging online, DaBaby was carefully plotting out his next move.

Now, the rapper is set for his tour that just happens to be sponsored by Rolling Loud and is back with a six-track project, Back on My Baby Jesus Sh!t Again. DaBaby has decided to only add two other artists as features—Kodak Black and 21 Savage—and some believe this is a brief introduction into the new Baby era.

Make sure to keep a lookout for DaBaby on his Live Show Killa Tour which kicks off at the end of the month. In the meantime, stream Back on My Baby Jesus Sh!t Again and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Draws

2. 5 For a Dub

3. Levels ft. Kodak Black

4. Roof

5. Look Like Sumn

6. Sticked Up ft. 21 Savage