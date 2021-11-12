mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DaBaby Is "Back On My Baby Jesus Sh!t Again" On His 6-Track Project

Erika Marie
November 12, 2021 00:13
9.4K Views
1923
31
CoverCover

Back On My Baby Jesus Sh!t Again
DaBaby

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
63% (26)
Rate
Audience Rating
14 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
5 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
7 MAKE IT STOP

The rapper drops his latest effort just weeks before his tour launches.


A little scandal won’t stop DaBaby’s show and the rapper has returned with a vengeance. DaBaby had a rough summer following his Rolling Loud debacle and the aftermath left his name being trashed on social media. Lines were divided as his dedicated fans stood by his side and as debates were raging online, DaBaby was carefully plotting out his next move.

Now, the rapper is set for his tour that just happens to be sponsored by Rolling Loud and is back with a six-track project, Back on My Baby Jesus Sh!t Again. DaBaby has decided to only add two other artists as features—Kodak Black and 21 Savage—and some believe this is a brief introduction into the new Baby era. 

Make sure to keep a lookout for DaBaby on his Live Show Killa Tour which kicks off at the end of the month. In the meantime, stream Back on My Baby Jesus Sh!t Again and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Draws
2. 5 For a Dub
3. Levels ft. Kodak Black
4. Roof
5. Look Like Sumn
6. Sticked Up ft. 21 Savage

DaBaby Kodak Black 21 Savage
31 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES DaBaby Is "Back On My Baby Jesus Sh!t Again" On His 6-Track Project
1923
31
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject