The Live Show Killa Tour featuring DaBaby is set to kick off later this month but it comes after a contentious period in DaBaby's career. The rapper faced major backlash this summer after appearing at Rolling Loud Miami where he made comments that have been widely condemned as homophobic. Though it took a while for him to apologize, he did eventually and then met up with leaders of LGBTQ+ and HIV Awareness organizations who schooled him on his ignorance.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Ultimately, Rolling Loud has stood by DaBaby's side throughout it all. First, they shared the video for the "Whole Lotta Money (Freestyle)" on their Instagram page shortly after the controversy. Then in New York, DaBaby popped out as a surprise guest during 50 Cent's set which Relationship Unleashed CEO said they signed off on. Finally, DaBaby announced his forthcoming tour, sponsored by Rolling Loud.

Some have questioned them for backing DaBaby during his controversy. The organizers explained to TMZ that they felt DaBaby deserves another change. They said that the rapper had grown from the incident with the forthcoming series of shows expected to be a welcoming environment for all.

DaBaby's tour kicks off on Nov. 26th in Chicago Ill before wrapping up the 22-date tour in Los Angeles on Feb. 6th, 2022.

Check out all of the tour dates below. Will you be copping tickets to the Live Show Killa tour?