Lil Wayne Stands By DaBaby On Introspective New Single "Lonely"

Despite the backlash that he has received following his controversial Rolling Loud comments, DaBaby is not shying away from the spotlight anytime soon. After initially responding to the homophobic controversy with the contentious music video for "Giving What It's Supposed To Give," DaBaby may have actually made things worse with his defiant stand against cancel culture, as he went on to get dropped from several music festivals across the United States and around the world.

However, DaBaby has remained persistent throughout it all, and weeks after appearing on Kanye West's "Jail Pt. 2," the Charlotte, North Carolina artist is back with his first new single since "Red Light Green Light" earlier this summer.

After teasing that he would be dropping a single "featuring the best rapper alive," DaBaby delivered "Lonely," a bleak, but thumping new collaboration with Lil Wayne. Throughout the first two verses, DaBaby deconstructs his current mental state, touching on both his brother's death last November and his industry-wide cancellation earlier this year. Lil Wayne then comes through with a quick, tongue-twisting verse that continues his incredible feature run this year.

Give DaBaby and Lil Wayne's "Lonely" a listen below, and let us know how you feel about it in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I saw my big brother laid out with his brains blowed out

It’s been catchin' up to me

Shit, how would you act if your bro took his life?

And you know that you rappin' like all of these niggas

And you don’t even trap and you livin' your life

The best you ever had just to see it come crashin' and burnin'