DaBaby says that he's cool with Donald Trump due to the former President's last-minute pardon of Kodak Black in 2020. The "Babysitter" rapper discussed his opinion of Trump during a recent interview on the Full Send Podcast.

“Do I fuck with Trump? Now, hell yeah," DaBaby remarked when asked by the hosts about his opinion on the former President.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

When asked what made him come around on Trump, DaBaby explained, “Trump is a gangsta. He let Kodak out."

He added that he would consider being a “campaign partner” for Trump as well.

Trump commuted Black's sentence after the rapper was charged in a firearms possession case in 2020. Black has since been a vocal supporter of Trump. The former President also pardoned a sentence for Lil Wayne.

The Full Send hosts previously interviewed Trump during an episode of their show back in March, where they discussed the possibility of World War III, Joe Rogan, Vladimir Putin, and more.

DaBaby certainly wasn't always a fan of Trump. Back in 2020, he shared a text he received from Trump's campaign team with the comment, “F–K YALL," and asked, “Who gave bruh nem my number?” He also once stated that he'd be supporting Kanye West's presidential bid in 2020.

Check out DaBaby's appearance on the Full Send Podcast below.

[Via]