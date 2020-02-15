D Smoke Reflects Back On His Roots In Powerful New Video For "Black Habits"

Released in perfect timing for Black History Month, D Smoke gives the title track off his groundbreaking new album an equally impressive music video.

After dropping his amazing album Black Habits last week that features appearances from Jill Scott, SiR, Ari Lennox and more, D Smoke is now following up with a video for the LP's title track that completely encompasses what it means to be a proud Black man even with understanding the hard reality of African American ancestry.

Released right on time to coincide with Black History Month, the video for "Black Habits" is an eye-opening, extremely cinematic experience that takes viewers back to the days of slavery that can still be hard to watch. While the narrative that D creates here can be unsettling for some, it's still important to understand where African American culture comes from and how it speaks directly to the song's subject matter. Overall, the journey from cotton fields and working in plantation-style homes to potentially rising up to buy back said land and claim it for yourself is an idealogy that we definitely can get behind. Much respect to D Smoke for cooking up this one.

Watch the music video for "Black Habits" by D Smoke above, and listen to his album of the same name right now on all streaming platforms.