D Smoke Reveals Artistic Depth On New "Black Habits" Album

After securing his victory through Netflix hip-hop competition Rhythm & Flow, D Smoke has continued to work at a prolific rate. In October 2019, the West Coast rapper dropped off a new EP Inglewood High, which proved his talents went far beyond reality TV. Now, Smoke has come through with his proper debut album Black Habits, a sixteen-track release featuring appearances from his brother SiR, Ari Lennox, Jill Scott and more.

For those who appreciate that classic turn of the century west-coast sound, D Smoke makes sure to keep it moving in that regard. Opening tracks "Bullies," "No Commas," the battle-chant "Gaspar Yanga" and "Top Of The Morning" strike an immediate tone, with crisp production and focused flows. Smoke is already operating on a high tier lyrically, piecing together his verses with an impressive understanding of thematic framework. Not to mention his versatility, getting melodic on "Real Body" and "Like My Daddy" or sociopolitical on "Free" or "Black Habits 2."

For those looking to be challenged and lose themselves in deep, well-constructed lyricism, put D Smoke on your radar.