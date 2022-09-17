D Smoke Drops Newest Single, "El Rey"

D Smoke, born Daniel Anthony Farris, gained popularity after winning the first season of Rhythm + Flow in 2019. The Netflix reality show put on a competition for unsigned rappers to be judged by T.I., Chance the Rapper, and Cardi B. In the end, D Smoke took the title along with $250,000. Since then, he's managed to sign a record deal, garner a wide fanbase, and work with some of the hottest artists in the game.

Yesterday (September 16), Mexican Independence Day, the 36-year-old released his latest record, "El Rey." The song's title translates to "The King," which solidified that the Inglewood, California native thinks highly of his skills and abilities. The two-minute record started with Jose Alfredo Jimenez singing his edition of "El Rey" before the melody transitioned to a hard-hitting beat.

Not only did D Smoke release the single, but he also accompanied it with a music video. In the visual, he featured videos that showed celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beats, and Issa Rae wishing their audience a happy Mexican Independence Day. The rapper included actors of different shades in his video, paying homage to them for their history.

Watch the video and stream the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Black is beautiful

Brown is born of the Earth

Found a love for the people

That's down to stomp on the turf