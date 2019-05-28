This month, Joe Budden and Cyn Santana decided to go their separate ways after getting engaged and enjoying a very public relationship. Budden was hosting a live version of his podcast when he admitted to the audience that his fiancée had moved out of his crib and they hadn't spoken in weeks. The Love & Hip Hop duo then confirmed that they were finished when they each made cryptic statements on social media. Cyn Santana has been updating fans on her life ever since splitting from her fiancé and now that the weather is a little warmer, she's embracing what she's calling "maxi dress season." While that may have absolutely nothing to do with her break-up, some people still tried to test her by bringing up the topic.



Brian Ach/Getty Images

"Ok We get it, your single," wrote one commenter on the post. Cyn chose to get testy in her clap-back, telling the man to get back to whatever he was doing before stumbling upon her tweet. "What U need to get is off MY dick," she kindly wrote back.

In what world does clothing relate to your relationship status? We've got to side with Cyn here but the dude does have somewhat of a point. She has been hammering home the fact that she's single in other ways. This, however, is not one.