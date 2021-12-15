Love & Hip Hop fans are seeing an influx in news about the series now that the latest Family Reunion series is upon us. For this series, producers have once again brought together several characters from the Love & Hip Hop pantheon and put them all in one place as they address conflicts, rumors, and tense relationships.

Erica Mena makes an appearance, as does her ex-boyfriend, Rich Dollaz. Peter Gunz is also featured with two mothers of his children, Amina Buddafly and Tara Wallace, and additionally, Cyn Santana, also Erica's ex, has been cast, albeit without her ex-fiancé, Joe Budden.

However, there have been rumors that Cyn has been getting close to former NBA star Daniel "Boobie" Gibson, ex-husband to Keyshia Cole. Gibson and Cole's divorce was finalized a little over a year ago following years of back and forths, and it looks as if Gibson is ready to move on with his fellow Love & Hip Hop star.

In a clip that was shared online, Cyn and Gibson took a step away from the cast to speak about their flirtation.

"I've never met Boobie before. We've interacted on social media and stuff, but we've never really met," Cyn said in a green screen interview. "He's a beautiful, beautiful man." In a scene, Gibson admitted to Cyn that he knew there would be drama during taping, "but under any other circumstance, I wouldn't get this much time with you."

"Lately, I've been spending most of my time trying to be a better father, a better friend, and a better businessman," Gibson added in his green screen sitdown. "But right now, I'm just in the process of trying to add love to my business and career." Other cast members have commented that they like these two together, so those Love & Hip Hop, six degrees of separation romances continues.

Check out the clip below.