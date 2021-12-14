Many moons ago, Erica Mena and Rich Dollaz found love. Their relationship unfolded for millions of viewers on Love & Hip Hop, as did their breakup. Both were hot-headed in their relationship that brought tears and drama each week, but in the end, they decided to go their separate ways. With time, they have even been able to forgive and become friends.

Mena would go on to marry Safaree Samuels, but currently, the couple is embroiled in a divorce. It seemed like the perfect time for Love & Hip Hop to reunite some of its most noteworthy characters for another season of Family Reunion.

This time, we're seeing a single Mena and Rich reuniting once again, and in a preview, Rich presses up on his ex. We previously reported on some behind-the-scenes clips from this excursion as Rich flirted with Erica, but in the snippet, he full-on makes his presence known. Rich tries convincing Mena that she was still in love with him, but according to her, he's the one that wants another shot at love.

"Honestly, Rich being all over me and stuff, I wasn't surprised," she said. "I know deep down inside he's probably regretted not doing right by me... Being with me is like, a moment." She also stated that she wasn't uncomfortable when Rich had his hand on her leg as he admitted that he does love her. Check it out below.