Curren$y is a big mood for the start of 2022, nearly losing his marbles on Instagram Live after he couldn't find the joint he was rolling. The Jet Life rapper went through a myriad of emotions as he frantically searched for his weed, singing along to Panic! At The Disco's "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" at the same time.

The 40-year-old rapper went viral after losing sight of the joint he was rolling, rushing to different rooms in his house and retracing his steps to find it. Thankfully, it didn't take a long time for him to get the joint back in between his two fingers. After he located it, he went right back into the song, blurting out his version of the classic Panic! track.



Chris Graythen/BIG3 via Getty Images

"Where my joint went? Hold up!" said a concerned Curren$y in the video. His eyes went wide as he thought about where it could have gone. "The f*ck? Did I put it in my hat?" he asked, confused. "It's panic in the house but it ain't no Panic! At The Disco!"

After the video started getting posted on all the usual hip-hop blogs, Curren$y spoke up and joked, commenting, "I went thru so many different emotional stages in a few seconds man."

Check out the video below, as well as Curren$y's most recent episode of How To Roll.







