Curren$y & Snoop Dogg Connect On "180 Days"

Today, Curren$y and Harry Fraud came through with a brand new project called The Director's Cut, a follow-up to their last drop The OutRunners. Boasting features from Trippie Redd, Styles P, Larry June, and Snoop Dogg, the album finds Curren$y once again sparking up and cruising to his heart's content. Following the revelation that Snoop sent Curren$y his verse the same morning the big release was being prepared, it feels appropriate to check out the pair's handiwork in action on "180 Days."

Off the bat, Harry Fraud's laid-back, stripped-down production is the perfect backdrop for Curren$y's vibe. Over freeform guitar riffs, Spitta flexes in his own unique fashion, never rushing his statements but still remaining dexterous. "This what they fucking with me for in the first place, documenting my rise, representing my birthplace," he raps, in his opening lines. My homeboys buy me muscle cars on my birthday." And though he doesn't opt to deliver as many bars as Curren$y, Snoop's presence is more than welcome as he slides through for verse two. "Police behind me, they on my nuts, but they'll never catch a G like me," he spits. "I do the right thing bitch, like I was Spike Lee."

Check it out for yourself now, and sound off -- did both parties deliver on "180 Days?"

QUOTABLE LYRICS

My bitch in the tub, she got your bitch feeding her grapes

I'm watching Carlito's Way

Your friend since the fourth grade got you on tape

Caught up, they threaten to throw him behind the gates if he didn't cooperate