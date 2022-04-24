Despite recently pleading guilty to one of the many groping charges brought against him, Cuba Gooding Jr. is not letting any of it stop the party. According to Complex, the famed actor is in the process of planning to host a party in a New York strip club. Indeed, the well-known actor is preparing to throw a party in a New York strip joint. Indeed, the accused star will throw an event at the Sapphire Gentleman's Club in Times Square, just a few steps from the bar where he reportedly groped three of his accusers.

For some time now, several claims of sexual assault have been brought up against Cuba Gooding Jr., and at least one of these cases has recently been resolved. The 54-year-old acclaimed actor has been accused of harassing three women in various New York City locations in both 2018 and 2019, and it was announced on April 13th that Gooding has pleaded guilty to one of the claims. During a recent hearing, Gooding pleaded guilty to "forcibly touching" a LAVO nightclub waitress. "He can withdraw the misdemeanor plea and plead guilty to a lesser infraction of harassment," according to Gooding's bargain if he attends counseling sessions for six months. In other words, while he is not required to serve any time in prison, he is to stay away from alcohol and continue therapy.