There have been several allegations made against Cuba Gooding Jr. and many of them have caused the Academy Award-winning actor to face off with his accusers in court. A criminal case against Gooding finds that three women have accused him of sexual assault, and allegations come from one woman who alleged that he pinched her behind, a second that stated that he squeezed one of her breasts, and a third that has said the actor raped her in a New York City hotel room. In 2019, it was reported that almost two dozen women had come forward with the alleged stories of their interactions with Gooding that resulted in inappropriate behaviors.

This week, Gooding suffered a devastating blow when a judge reportedly issued a default judgment against the actor after he failed to respond to the lawsuit about the alleged rape in New York. Gooding reportedly missed the May 13 deadline and hasn't responded to the court.



Cindy Ord / Stringer / Getty Images

According to the Huffington Post, the judge didn't believe that it was fair for Gooding's accuser to have to continue to wait as the actor was "willfully ignoring" the suit. Additionally, the judge claimed that Gooding's silence "constituted an admission of liability." Gooding has denied the allegations through his attorney and reportedly stated that the rape accuser is “looking for some glory to bask in the publicity and notoriety of Cuba Gooding Jr.’s case.”

She is reportedly seeking $6 million in damages and will return to court on September 7 to learn the judge's decision. Gooding and his accuser have been invited by the judge to discuss damages before a ruling is set in place. Gooding's criminal trial launches on October 18 and the actor has pleaded not guilty to the charges set against him.

