Craig Xen Reveals His Go-To Eminem Album On "This Or That"

Craig Xen also chooses his favorites from Dr. Dre and Linkin Park.

Our This Or That series is always a fun watch if you're trying to get closer to the artists living permanently on your phone. We carry around hours worth of music on a daily basis but do we really know the creators behind some of our top sounds? In an attempt to create more of a direct line between artists and their fans, we've been getting all of your favorites in the office to come through on some hard decisions. Following our exclusive interview with the Members Only rapper, Craig Xen stopped by to experience the dilemma-inducing game, opening up on his preferred foods, albums, and more.

We started off relatively easy before ending with the rough questions. Between delivery and cooking, Craig Xen will always choose the former, selecting between Postmates and Uber Eats. Revealing his go-to oxtail restaurant and showing love to Chick-Fil-A over Whataburger, the music-oriented choices had the Houston native feeling the pressure. Tasked with choosing between Eminem's The Marshall Mathers LP and The Eminem Show, Xen explained why the latter gets his first listen.

"Oh fuck, that's like ass or titties, bro. Damn, that's a hard question to answer," exclaimed the rapper. After choosing The Eminem Show, he offered a brief explanation. "If I had to answer why, it's just because it's always my go-to. I always start there and then I end up at The Marshall Mathers LP. Both are timeless. I love those albums so much, bro."

Watch the video above to find out his favorite albums by Linkin Park and Dr. Dre.