Dak Prescott has proven himself to be a top quarterback in the NFL, even if the results haven't been exceptional. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is a monster when it comes to putting up stats and it's no surprise that the team's owner Jerry Jones thinks very highly of him. Unfortunately, Dak suffered a season-ending injury last Sunday after his ankle got a dislocation and a compound fracture. This came as a shock to fans, especially since Prescott is only on a one-year deal that came on the heels of unproductive contract negotiation.

Heading into 2021, Prescott's status with the Cowboys is largely unknown although Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports seems to have the inside track and what's most likely going to happen. As he reports, Jerry Jones will likely hit Prescott with the Franchise Tag again, meaning he will only be able to negotiate with the Cowboys.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

This creates a familiar situation for both sides although considering Prescott's injury, he will most likely be more eager to sign a long-term deal with guaranteed money. As for his salary, Canfora reported that it could be upwards of $38 million per year, which would be a massive deal.

Stay tuned for updates on Prescott's situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.

[Via]