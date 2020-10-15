Dak Prescott is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, although, on Sunday, he faced an unfortunate setback that will most likely put an end to his season. During a freak play, Prescott's ankle snapped leading to dislocation, as well as a compound fracture. It was a brutal and nasty injury that had Prescott in tears as he realized it was the worst-case scenario.

Over the past few days, Prescott has received a ton of support from fans and teammates. He has expressed gratitude over these sentiments and this afternoon, Prescott took to IGTV where he described how he's feeling and what his mindset is moving forward.

View this post on Instagram FAITH GodsPlan A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on Oct 15, 2020 at 7:42am PDT

“I just want everyone to know that I’m doing well. I can’t thank you enough for all your love, your support, your prayers over the last few days,” Prescott said. “They’ve been more than overwhelming, from teammates to family to friends, to fans I don’t know, to former and current players around the league and players around all sport. I just wanted to say thank you. They’re definitely appreciated and received well, so just knowing that I have that much love and support out there makes a huge difference. I’m in great spirits… I know this little adversity is just going to be another chapter in the book. I’m excited to move forward and write it.”

These types of injuries aren't easy to come back from, and as of right now, his recovery timeline is between four to six months. Hopefully, Prescott can come back stronger than ever.