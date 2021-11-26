It was not a good day to be a Cowboys fan on Thursday as they lost yet another Thanksgiving Day game, this time to a beatable Las Vegas Raiders squad. It was a truly horrendous performance on defense for the team, and it's clear that fans were not feeling it, whatsoever.

Unfortunately, some of that frustration ended up boiling over into the hallways of AT&T stadium, as cameras caught what was a pretty wild fight between a female fan and a female concession stand worker. No one knows exactly what started the fight, but in the footage below courtesy of TMZ, you can see that it was quite something.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The footage begins with some yelling near a food concession. Then, all of a sudden, the concession stand worker jumps the counter and tries to square up. Their efforts were thwarted, however, as they slipped on some nachos which gave the fan an opportunity to start punching her while she was down. A couple of more workers jumped the counter to try and put a stop to it, and it all caused quite the commotion. Eventually, the video ended, and no one knows what happened to those involved.

Fights between fans at a stadium are common, although, it's not every day you see it happen between fans and the workers. Hopefully, for the employee, they are doing just fine after everything that went down.

