SoFi Stadium is the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. It's been a few years in the making and yesterday, Rams fans got to enjoy the very first regular-season game in the Stadium. It was a huge win for the Rams as newly acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for three touchdowns en-route to a 34-14 win. With the victory, the Rams are already looking like a team that can go all the way this year, which is good news for fans.

Speaking of those fans, some of them got into a wild brawl with Bears supporters near the end of the game. As you can see in the footage obtained by TMZ, there was an argument in the stands that eventually led to intervention from security. At the end of the game, the two parties found each other again in the hallway, and it led to a bloody fight with bodies all over the place.

If you recall, Rams and Chargers fans got into a similar brawl just a few weeks ago during a preseason game. Needless to say, the fans in Los Angeles are on edge and they have no problem throwing haymakers to settle their differences. According to TMZ, one person was handcuffed although there is no word yet on whether arrests were made.

In just a short period of time, SoFi Stadium has already seen quite a few fights, and it will be interesting to see if this trend continues throughout the season. Perhaps some extra security is in order, moving forward.

Harry How/Getty Images

