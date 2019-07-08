mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cousin Stizz & City Girls' New Song "Perfect" Goes Hard

Alex Zidel
July 08, 2019 12:15
Perfect
Cousin Stizz Feat. City Girls

Cousin Stizz returns with a new single!


It's been a minute since we've heard from Cousin Stizz but the Boston resident is officially back with a new single. Yesterday, the 27-year-old teased a brand new single, mixed by Alex Tumay, called "Perfect." We were all pretty excited to see the promotion that was already going into the track, being listed as Zane Lowe's World Record for June 8, 2019. The time has come and finally, we can hear Stizz' latest musical undertaking because "Perfect" with the City Girls is out now around the world.

Featuring a hard beat and some lethal flows from Cousin Stizz and Yung Miami, the duo comes through strong on the new track. Miami shouts out her bandmate JT in her verse, wishing her partner in crime returns soon to hold down the fort. As expected, Stizz comes through with some memorable bars as well. The bass will rattle your eardrums and the instrumental itself deserves some analysis because damn, it goes. What do you think of Cousin Stizz' return to the game? Listen to "Perfect" below and let us know.

Quotable Lyrics:

In the Brinks truck, I need more bucks
I need more sluts at the top floor
Every time I go and I get hot more

