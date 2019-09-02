Common dropped off his latest tape Let Love just a few days ago and there's no doubt that he celebrated the release with his girlfriend, Angela Rye since the exes have gotten back together. During a recent visit to The Angie Martinez Show Common revealed that he and Angela have taken another swing at things, citing how he previously needed time to figure things out.



"We dated. You know, I had to get myself together," he told Angie. "She's a strong cookie. But she’s good people. Really a good balance, and fun too.”

Back when Common dropped off his memoir Let Love Have The Last Word, "The Light" actor admitted why his past relationship never really worked out.

“I obviously care for the person, but when things got tough and it was time to work through stuff, I wasn’t willing to work through it,” he explained. “It’s also a process and a journey to get to understanding how to be full in a relationship, and be a full and complete person as much as possible,” adding it's “fun to have a partner who you can really enjoy and can be really friends [with].”