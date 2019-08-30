Common's "Let Love" Album, Inspired By His Memoir, Has Arrived

After penning his memoir Let Love Have the Last Word, Common said that it was his team's idea to think about releasing an album inspired by the book. What came of that plan is Common's Friday morning release Let Love, however, the rapper wants listeners to enjoy the record as a separate entity from the memoir.

"The book was the seed that started me in this conversation," he said. "It's not like each song will match a chapter. It's just another form of expression of what I wanted to get out there. I believe that the energy of love and the act of love, the practice of it, is the thing that we can use as individuals and as people to overcome the heaviness of the times. When I say, 'Let Love,' I'm saying put love into practice. Allow love to be the law that we abide by."

The record features artists including Swizz Beatz, Jill Scott, Daniel Caesar, BJ The Chicago Kid, Samora Pinderhughes, Leikeli47, and A-Trak. Let Love is a nice blend of rap, hip hop, R&B, and soul. Let us know your thoughts and which tracks are standouts for you.

Tracklist

1. Good Morning Love ft. Samora Pinderhughes

2. HER Love ft. Daniel Caesar

3. Dwele’s Interlude

4. Hercules ft. Swizz Beatz

5. Fifth Story ft. Leikeli47

6. Forever Your Love ft. BJ The Chicago Kid

7. Leaders (Crib Love) ft. A-Trak

8. Memories of Home ft. BJ The Chicago Kid & Samora Pinderhughes

9. Show Me That You Love ft. Jill Scott & Samora Pinderhughes

10. My Fancy Free Future Love

11. God Is Love ft. Leon Bridges & Jonathan McReynolds