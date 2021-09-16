mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Comethazine Is Dying For A Rematch On New Single "Spinback"

Joshua Robinson
September 16, 2021 13:42
95 Views
01
0
Comethazine/Alamo Records, LLC./Sony Music EntertainmentComethazine/Alamo Records, LLC./Sony Music Entertainment
Comethazine/Alamo Records, LLC./Sony Music Entertainment

Spinback
Comethazine

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Comethazine returns with the vengeful new single, "Spinback,"


Comethazine is looking for revenge on his new single. Titled "Spinback," Comethazine's latest, and characteristically brief, track finds the 2019 XXL Freshman desperately eager to settle the score. In the song's hook, Comethazine makes it clear that whatever beef he has with his adversaries is far from finished, and he urges them to "please spin back."

"Spinback" serves as the first single from Comethazine's upcoming album, Comethazine The Album, and it also arrives alongside a haunting music video that is shot, directed, and edited by the East St. Louis artist. After walking down a dark alley, Comethazine is shot by a group of people, and he performs the track while bleeding out on the street and while being transported in an EMS vehicle.

Check out Comethazine's first official single of 2021 below, and let us know in the comments if "Spinback" has you excited for his Comethazine The Album.

Quotable Lyrics

Please spin back, wanna know what you meant by that
Oh, I know, you must have thought I was a ho
Spin back now and get a tag for your toe
Trap don't stop, get a bag for the low
Might go shoppin', cop a bag for my hoe

Comethazine
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  95
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Comethazine
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Comethazine Is Dying For A Rematch On New Single "Spinback"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject