Comethazine Drops "Bawskee 4" Project In Time For Halloween

Alex Zidel
October 23, 2020 09:50
Comethazine releases the latest installment in the Bawskee series, going featureless for "Bawskee 4".


Comethazine has officially released his new project, continuing his Bawskee series with the featureless Bawskee 4.

One of the most distinctive rappers from hip-hop's new school, Comethazine has a style that he sticks to, lives by, and always strives in. His angst-filled bars are menacing and believable, as probably nobody would want to run into Co for a fight. Even when he's gloating about his material possessions or his credit score, he still holds a gritty character in his voice, which remains consistent throughout all of his latest project, titled Bawskee 4.

His fans knew this one was coming. For the last few weeks, Co has been releasing new music, trickling out his singles and making sure that his audience was still entertained. Excited they were and, today, B4 has finally arrived.

"We taking it back to old energy with this one," said Comethazine about the new project. "Every beat has been tailored by people who know my sound. There are some songs on here that came from the sessions for Bawskee 1. I’ve had time to look at everyone else and to know how to be better, and I think everyone will see that on this project."

Listen to the new project and stay tuned for more from Comethazine.

Tracklist:

1. Riddle
2. 556
3. Air Max
4. Doubledecker
5. Jumpman 4's
6. Lame
7. Sip Lean
8. We Gone Win
9. Two 45s
10. Murder Passion
11. Still A OG
12. Derek Jeter
13. Complaining
14. Skin That I'm In
15. Get Naked

