We have just embarked on a brand new year and with a whole 365 days ahead of us, many artists are gearing up for some big releases in 2021. It remains to be seen which artists will be dropping new albums although there are some artists who release every year, so it would only make sense for them to come through with something this year. One of those rappers is none other than Trippie Redd who has always been consistent with his output.

Lending to the idea that he might release something this year, Trippie took to Instagram recently and previewed a brand new song that sounds like it is about to be a huge banger. In fact, the track is set to feature the likes of Comethazine and viral sensation Mario Judah.

Of course, Judah became famous this year thanks to his track "Die Very Rough" and he seems poised for a massive 2021. His rock and metal sound is unique and mainstream artists are looking for ways to incorporate him into their art.

It remains to be seen when this song is going to come out although we imagine it will be in the not-so-distant future. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest information from the world of hip-hop.

Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET